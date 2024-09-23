Global Corn Oil Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The corn oil market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.33 billion in 2023 to $5.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for biofuels, growth in the food processing industry, rising health awareness, an increase in disposable income, and expanding urbanization.

The corn oil market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing preference for organic products, increased application in biodiesel, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, demand for high-quality edible oils, and increasing awareness of healthy cooking oils.

The increasing need for chemical-free food products is expected to propel the growth of the corn oil market going forward. Chemical-free food products are those that are produced without the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or other artificial chemicals. Health-conscious consumer preferences, environmental concerns, and regulatory shifts towards sustainable agriculture drive the increasing need for chemical-free food products. Corn oil is widely used in chemical-free food products due to its natural extraction process, providing a healthy alternative for cooking and baking.

Key players in the corn oil market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods, ConAgra Brands Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Savola Group, IFFCO, Roquette Frères, Richardson International, ACH Food Companies Inc., Lam Soon Edible Oils Sdn. Bhd., Greenfield Global, Grain Processing Corporation, Taj Agro International, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Saporito Foods Inc., Cairo Oil And Soap, Bluecraft Agro, Elburg Global.

Major companies operating in the corn oil market are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies to upgrade distillers' corn oil (DCO) into a higher-value, lower-impurity product to gain a competitive edge in the market. Distillation technology in corn oil refining uses heat to separate different components based on their boiling points, purifying the oil by removing impurities and enhancing its quality for various culinary and industrial applications.

1) By Type: Edible, Non-Edible

2) By Grade: Refined Corn Oil, Virgin Corn Oil

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Animal Feed, Industrial, Biodiesel

4) By Distribution Channel: Super markets And Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

North America was the largest region in the corn oil market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the corn oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Corn oil is a type of vegetable oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize) kernels. It is commonly used in cooking and frying due to its high smoke point and mild flavor. Corn oil is also used in the production of margarine, salad dressings, and in industrial applications. It is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly linoleic acid.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Corn Oil Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on corn oil market size, corn oil market drivers and trends, corn oil market major players, corn oil competitors' revenues, corn oil market positioning, and corn oil market growth across geographies. The corn oil market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

