The Skin Center Announces The Opening Of Its Dublin And Westlake, Ohio Locations

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center is celebrating its continued expansion with the grand opening of its Dublin, Ohio location on September 16, 2024, marking its second grand opening in Ohio this year, having inaugurated its Westlake, Ohio location on August 14.

Aesthetic Clinicians at The Skin Center.

Driven by increased consumer demand for clinically proven, physician-directed medical spa treatments, The Skin Center remains committed to providing personalized aesthetic treatments that deliver natural, confidence-boosting results. "Often people come in asking about the latest 'viral' treatment being promoted on social media as the holy grail for achieving glass skin or reversing the signs of aging," said

Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD, board-certified dermatologist. "The truth is, our success is driven by our customized treatment plans tailored to the individual's unique skin concerns, rather than what is most popular on social media. We offer a vast array of efficacious and evidence-based treatments that deliver the best possible results to our patients."

The Skin Center difference is evident in its commitment to offering only the most innovative and clinically proven aesthetic treatments, performed by its highly trained and experienced clinicians. The Skin Center employs over 50 expert providers across its Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan locations, including registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and medical aestheticians. Since its inception in 1981, The Skin Center has operated under the direction of a medical director and board-certified physician and continues to do so today with Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD, board-certified dermatologist.

For more than 40 years, The Skin Center has been a pioneer in the medical spa industry, being among the first med spas in the nation solely dedicated to physician-directed aesthetic medicine and facial rejuvenation treatments. As a nationally recognized industry leader, The Skin Center continues to define standards of clinical excellence in aesthetics.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded over 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA, under the direction of board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dominic Brandy, MD. Since its founding, The Skin Center has performed more than 500,000 treatments in Pennsylvania and Ohio. As a nationally recognized medical spa, The Skin Center has frequently been named as a "Top Ten" Botox provider by Allergan Inc., the maker of Botox Cosmetic, for more than a decade. Learn more about The Skin Center at

