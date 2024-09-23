Carpet Museum Celebrates National Music Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has organized a vibrant flash
mob to commemorate the National music Day,
Azernews reports.
This special event brought together not only music enthusiasts
but also distinguished guests, including Rena Suleymanova, a
skilled weaver from the museum's traditional technologies
department.
The celebration was further enhanced by the participation of
talented students from the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, with
Lazim Agayev, who thrilled the audience on the naghara, Ali
Rustambayli showcasing his skill on the kamancha, and Muhammad
Hidayatli enchanting everyone with his performance on the tar.
It is noteworthy that the National Music Day, celebrated on
September 18, holds significant historical importance in
Azerbaijan.
The occasion was officially recognized at the state level in
1995 when the renowned leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree
establishing this day as a time for national pride and cultural
expression.
September 18 marks the birthday of the illustrious composer,
musicologist, and teacher Uzeyir Hajibayli (1885-1948), who is
celebrated as the founder of Azerbaijani professional musical
art.
This day is also remembered for the birth of another musical
giant, Muslim Magomayev Sr. (1885-1937), whose work has left an
indelible mark on Azerbaijani music.
The lively atmosphere of the museum, infused with traditional
music and skilled performances, left no one indifferent.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity
of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors
from all over the world.
Laman Ismayilova
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
