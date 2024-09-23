Trump declares 2024 last presidential campaign

(MENAFN) U.S. candidate Donald has confirmed that he will not pursue another re-election campaign if he loses the White House to Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election. In a recent interview on the TV show *Full Measure*, Trump was directly asked about the possibility of running again in four years should he fail this time. He responded firmly, saying, “No, I don’t. I think that will be it. I don’t see it at all,” while also conveying optimism about his chances in the current election cycle, stating, “I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful.”



Trump's remarks come in the context of heightened political dynamics, especially as he has ruled out participating in another presidential debate with Harris. This decision follows CNN's announcement that she has accepted an invitation to debate on October 23. Harris has stepped in as the Democratic Party's candidate in light of growing concerns about President Joe Biden's electability, particularly regarding his age and his performance during a televised debate with Trump in June.



At a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump criticized the timing of another debate, asserting, “The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late,” noting that early voting has already begun. He also expressed his discontent with the previous debate he had with Harris on September 10, labeling it as “dishonest” and “totally rigged.” Many of Trump's allies have echoed his sentiments, claiming that the moderators exhibited bias in favor of the Democratic candidate.



These developments highlight the ongoing tensions and strategic considerations as both parties prepare for a crucial election season. Trump’s statements reflect his current focus on winning this election rather than contemplating future political ambitions, as the race continues to intensify amid critical public scrutiny and voter engagement.

