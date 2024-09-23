100 Killed, Over 400 Wounded Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The death toll from Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon since Monday's morning has risen to 100, the country's of Public said.

A statement from the ministry added that the Israeli strikes have so far left over 400 wounded including children, women and paramedics.

Meanwhile, the Israeli air raids are going on unabated on several villages and towns in the south and east of the country.

Recently, the Israeli entity has intensified its violent air and artillery bombardment of southern Lebanon, expanding the geographical scope of its aggression, which led to more deaths, injuries and material damage amid great fears of the situation exploding in the region.