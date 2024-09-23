Science News Reveals Its List Of 10 Scientists Who Are Transforming Our Horizons

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Science News has unveiled its annual list of 10 early- and mid-career scientists who are shaping the future. Now in its ninth year, the SN 10: Scientists to Watch list showcases researchers doing leading-edge work in a variety of areas, including those who are devising ways to tap new resources for building electric vehicles and to track stealth movements of environmental contaminants. They are also investigating how physics governs the movements of cells and how dark matter could have shaped the early universe.
This year's scientists come from a pool of more than two dozen researchers, nominated by Nobel Laureates and recently elected members of the National Academy of Sciences. A team of Science News
writers - many experts in their fields - selected the scientists for their potential to shape the science of the future.
"With this year's SN 10, we are not only recognizing talent. We are spotlighting the architects of our future," said Nancy Shute, Editor in Chief, Science News. She added, "These visionary early- and mid-career scientists are challenging themselves to tackle big questions in new ways that are reinventing the process of discovery."
Science News
is proud to present this year's SN 10 :
Hawa Racine Thiam, Stanford University
Dionna Williams, Emory University
Tracy Slatyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Nicole Yunger Halpern, National Institute of Standards and Technology
Freek van Ede, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Andrea Gomez, University of California, Berkeley
Bhavin Shastri, Queen's University
Jacqueline Gerson, Cornell University
Chong Liu, University of Chicago
Yotam Ophir, University at Buffalo
"The fresh perspectives and bold ideas researched by the SN 10 scientists are critical to progress, driving solutions we urgently need for a rapidly changing world," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News. "I am thrilled that we are able to celebrate and spotlight these extraordinary individuals."
About Science News
Science News
has been covering the latest discoveries in science, technology and medicine since 1921, and is published by Society for Science. It offers readers award-winning news and features, commentary, multimedia and access to archives dating back to 1921. Concise, current and comprehensive, the magazine provides an approachable overview of all fields and applications of science and technology.
Science News Media Group also includes
Science News Explores, which makes science accessible for younger audiences, as well as Science News Learning, which brings
Science News lesson plans to classrooms across the country.
For more information about
Science News, please visit
sciencenews
or follow on
Facebook,
Twitter
and
Instagram .
About Society for Science
Society for Science
is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921,
Society for Science
is best known for its award-winning journalism through
Science News
and
Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM. A 501(c)(3) membership organization,
Society for Science
is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at
and follow us on
Facebook ,
Twitter ,
Instagram
and Snapchat (Society4Science)
CONTACT: Gayle Kansagor, [email protected]
SOURCE Society for Science
