Elevating The Stroll: Uppababy To Roll Out Vista V3 This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Across all phases, stages, and surprises, the new Vista V3 is your family's companion for every possibility.
ROCKLAND, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After debuting at ABC Kids expo in Las Vegas this past May to rave reviews, UPPAbaby
is set to launch the next generation of Vista stroller, Vista V3, this October. For the first time, the
Vista V3
will be de-bundled from the Bassinet V3 to offer greater flexibility and choices to consumers. By selling the two products separately, it will allow families to tailor their stroller decisions more closely to their individual needs, lifestyle, ages, and stages in their early parenthood journey.
Continue Reading
UPPAbaby Vista V3 Stroller set up in Double Mode with the RumbleSeat V3 Accessory
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:
With its intuitive design and over 30+ ways to customize your ride, the reimagined Vista V3 stroller was designed to effortlessly fit every growing family, from first child to last. Starting as a single stroller, it easily transforms to accommodate up to three children, offering the epitome of portability and convenience. Across all phases, stages and surprises, the new Vista V3 is your family's companion for every possibility. The latest features include:
All-Weather Comfort Seat
with mesh backing for warmer days and removable padded
Seasonal Seat Liner
for cooler days
Enhanced FlexRide Suspension
delivers a consistently smooth ride whether strolling with 1, 2, or 3
Quick-to-secure harness system with
new magnetic buckle
and easy-to-adjust, no-rethread harness
Reflective trims on wheels and basket
to enhance visibility while strolling
Premium updated finishes
including hidden rivets, chrome-like details, and updated trims for a new, fresh modernization
In addition to upgrades to the Vista V3, parents can now enjoy an updated and redesigned Bassinet V3 for a from birth strolling and overnight sleep solution option. Whether for naps on the go or overnight sleeping, the Bassinet allows your baby to lie completely flat. The Bassinet V3 has new enhanced features including:
Foam-free air mess mattress
for maximum breathability
Quick zip, cross ventilation panels
that can be opened for greater airflow or closed for added warmth
Dual zipper on Bassinet boot cover
easily opens and closes to tend to baby
GREENGUARD®
Gold certified
to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions
Finally, the Vista V3 and Bassinet V3 will offer three new fashions featuring Callum, a stone blue on a silver frame with sand leather; Kenzi, a mystic aqua on a carbon frame with saddle leather; and Savannah, a pearl-gray jacquard on a carbon frame with chestnut leather. With these three new additions, consumers will have a choice of up to eight colors for the Vista V3. The Vista V3 will be available for purchase later this year at
uppababy , UPPAbaby Hub Service Center & Showroom locations, or authorized retailers.
For more information, visit
uppababy
and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn ( UPPAbaby ) ,
Instagram ( @uppababy ), Facebook ( @UPPAbaby ), and TikTok
(@uppababyhq ).
About UPPAbaby
UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.
SOURCE UPPAbaby
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23092024003732001241ID1108704379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.