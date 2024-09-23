Efficient And Profitable: Deutsche Aircraft Showcases The 40-Seater D328eco™ Regional Turboprop At The RAA Leaders Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington DC, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Aircraft, a German aircraft manufacturer, will participate in the 2024 Regional Airline Association (RAA) Leaders in Washington, D.C. This annual event serves as a gateway for professionals in the United States to explore the future of regional air travel.

Deutsche Aircraft is a major player in regional air with the 40-seater turboprop, the D328eco. This aircraft is the next-generation evolution of the in-service D328®, which is currently in use by regional and multi-role aircraft operators across North America and globally.

The high-speed D328eco turboprop has a spacious and quiet cabin that prioritises passenger comfort. Equipped with the latest Garmin® avionics which offers an intuitive user experience with superior situational awareness for more effective decision-making, the aircraft incorporates advanced flight deck capabilities, a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) compatible propulsion system and fuel-efficient engines. This innovative aircraft is not just transforming regional flight, it is also playing a vital role in reducing the carbon footprint of the aviation industry.

Airlines today recognise the significant cost advantages of smaller, more efficient aircraft in regional aviation. One of the key benefits of the D328eco is its ability to reduce the commercial risk on regional routes through its low trip cost, while maintaining an optimal seat-mile cost, making it a profitable choice for regional carriers. This will enable airlines to introduce new routes and reconnect remote communities with larger hubs, while revolutionising the market with unbeatable operating economics.

In the United States today, there are approximately 60 certified regional carriers. However, many of the sub-50-seater aircraft in the regional market are aging. This presents a significant market opportunity for the D328eco, especially in North America, with its extensive regional network for passenger and freight operations.

Nils Heuer, the Sales Director at Deutsche Aircraft, is excited to represent the company and showcase the D328eco at the RAA Leaders Conference from 23-25 September 2024. He appreciates the importance of understanding customer needs and is confident that this conference is the ideal platform to connect with potential operators of this state-of-the-art turboprop.

The Deutsche Aircraft team looks forward to welcoming conference attendees to their booth to witness the future of regional air travel take flight with the D328eco.

