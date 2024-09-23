Trump says Indian Premier ‘coming to meet me’

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump, currently the nominee for the 2024 elections, announced on Monday that he is looking forward to a meeting with Indian Prime Narendra Modi. Modi is set to travel to the United States later this week to participate in the United Nations General Assembly in New York and to join a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue hosted by President Joe Biden in Delaware.



At a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, praised Modi as a "fantastic" leader but also voiced concerns regarding India's trade practices. He characterized India as a “very big abuser” of trade ties, highlighting the heavy tariffs New Delhi imposes on imports.



“He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week,” Trump stated, expressing admiration for Modi. “He’s fantastic. I mean, fantastic man.” He further commented on other global leaders, including those from Brazil and China, suggesting they are equally impressive. Trump emphasized that if re-elected, he plans to implement “reciprocal trade” measures against countries he perceives as exploiting trade agreements through high tariffs.



Trump remarked on the acumen of these leaders, saying, “These people are the sharpest people… You know the expression, they’re at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough… China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs,” he added.



The last meeting between Trump and Modi took place during the former president's visit to India in February 2020. Prior to that, in 2019, Trump had hosted Modi at the highly publicized ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Texas, which attracted an audience of 50,000 people. Additionally, in July of this year, Modi condemned an assassination attempt against Trump, expressing his concern over the incident and emphasizing that “violence has no place in politics and democracies,” a sentiment he shared on social media platform X.



As the two leaders prepare to meet, discussions surrounding trade relations and mutual interests are expected to take center stage, highlighting the complexities of India-United States ties in an evolving global landscape.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704133