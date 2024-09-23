India-Pakistan neighboring country goes to polls

(MENAFN) The first phase of the Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) commenced on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for a region that has long been marred by violence and unrest. This election is particularly noteworthy as it is the first polling event since New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Indian in 2019, which had provided a degree of autonomy to J&K.



Approximately 9 million registered voters are set to participate in the election, which will unfold over three phases, concluding on October 1. The results are anticipated to be announced on October 8. The region is divided into a Muslim-majority Kashmir area, which has 47 assembly seats, and a Hindu-majority Jammu region, holding 43 seats. In the first phase alone, 219 candidates are vying for positions.



The Indian Election Commission reported an overall voter turnout of around 58 percent during Wednesday’s polling, with approximately 2.3 million individuals expected to cast their ballots. This election has generated considerable excitement among the local population, especially in the wake of the Modi government's controversial decision to revoke Article 370, which redefined the region's status from a state to a union territory largely governed by federal authorities.



The Kashmir issue remains a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim the territory. Relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors soured significantly following the 2019 revocation, leading Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend the Indian High Commissioner. Last year, Islamabad rejected the Indian Supreme Court's ruling that upheld the abrogation of Article 370, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.



As voters head to the polls, the outcomes of these elections could have far-reaching implications for the political future of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as for Indo-Pak relations.

