(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a notable shift, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has made significant inroads among young voters in Brandenburg.



The recent state election saw the nationalist AfD capture a large share of votes from 16 to 24-year-olds, surpassing traditional favorites.



The Social Party (SPD ) emerged victorious overall, securing 30.07% of the votes. The AfD followed closely behind with 29.5%, showcasing its growing influence in the region.



The newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance secured third place with 13.3% of the votes. Among voters aged 16 to 24, the AfD garnered 32% of the votes.



This figure rose to 34% for those aged 25 to 34. These percentages mark a substantial increase from the party's 18% share among young voters in 2019.







The Green Party, once popular among youth, experienced a decline. In 2019, they led with 27% of votes from 16 to 24-year-olds. This year, their support decreased to 6% in this age group.

A Shift in German Political Dynamics

Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of the AfD's national directorate, expressed satisfaction with the party's growth among young voters. He noted the significant support and gains in this demographic.



The SPD, despite winning overall, trailed behind the AfD in all age groups under 60. They only took the lead among voters aged 60 and above. Among those over 70, the SPD secured 49% of the votes.



Brandenburg has been an SPD stronghold for 34 years, since German reunification in 1990. The current state government is led by 61-year-old Dietmar Woidke, who has held office since 2013.



Analysts attribute the AfD's rise among youth to several factors. The perception of Germany's migration policies has played a significant role.



Many young Germans express concerns about the rapid demographic changes they've witnessed. Some feel that certain areas have become unrecognizable due to large-scale immigration, leading to anxieties about cultural identity and social cohesion.



Additionally, economic concerns, including inflation and high rents, have become prominent issues. Climate change worries have decreased, while fears about the economy and old-age poverty have grown.



The AfD's use of social media, particularly TikTok , has also played a role. Their campaigns have successfully reached young voters with direct and easily understood messages.







MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108704095