Spouse of Russia’s wealthiest female gets detained following fatal shooting

(MENAFN) The estranged husband of Tatyana Bakalchuk, the CEO and primary owner of Russia's leading e-commerce company, Wildberries, has been arrested following a tragic shooting outside the company's Moscow headquarters that left two people dead. Vladislav Bakalchuk, who holds a 1 percent stake in the multibillion-dollar enterprise, was taken into custody on Thursday, just a day after the violent incident.



Tatyana Bakalchuk has accused her husband of orchestrating the assault on Wildberries' main office, prompting the Russian Investigative Committee to investigate the shooting, which also resulted in injuries to five others, including police officers. Law enforcement sources confirmed the arrest, as reported by RIA Novosti.



In a message posted on his Telegram account, Vladislav Bakalchuk claimed that he has been charged with serious offenses, including murder and attempted murder. This aligns with the details provided by the Investigative Committee regarding the incident. His legal representatives have suggested that he is a victim of a setup, asserting their confidence that a thorough examination of the evidence, including video footage, will ultimately lead to his release.



The Bakalchuks co-founded Wildberries in 2004, and their recent confirmation of a divorce in July has been complicated by a bitter property dispute. The company is also moving forward with plans to merge with the advertising giant Russ, a decision that Vladislav Bakalchuk opposes.



As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect Wildberries, a significant player in the Russian e-commerce market, and the broader implications for the Bakalchuk family. The situation has drawn significant attention, highlighting both the personal and corporate turmoil at the heart of this unfolding drama.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108704068