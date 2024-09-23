Avantor® Participates In Bioprocess International 2024 Conference Scientific Program And Exhibition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced industries, announced the Company will deliver multiple scientific presentations and exhibit at BioProcess International 2024, scheduled for September 23-26 in Boston. Over 3,200 biopharmaceutical development and production professionals representing 40-plus countries are expected to attend.

Avantor's scientific presentations at BioProcess International 2024 include:

Presenter - Jungmin Oh, Ph.D., Senior Manager, New Product Development

Session Title - A novel approach to optimization of AAV harvest and purification process

Date and Time - September 25, 12:30 pm

Presenter - Nandu Deorkar, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biopharma Production Research & Development

Session Title - Keynote Address: Adapting to Changing Molecules and Regulatory Expectations

Date and Time – September 26, 10:00 am

Presenter - Jerry Keybl, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biopharma Products & Strategy

Session Title - Viral Gene Therapy Manufacturing at Scale – Assembling Solutions to Drive Industrialization

Date and Time - September 26, 12:15 pm

"Avantor's significant presence at BioProcess International 2024 is a testament to our reputation for delivering leading solutions across the spectrum of biopharmaceutical development and production," said Benoit Gourdier, Executive Vice President and Head of Avantor's Bioscience Production Segment. "We look forward to engaging with customers and attendees in Boston and showcasing how our innovative solutions can help solve their most demanding production challenges."

In addition to its multiple scientific presentations, Avantor will also have a strong presence on the exhibit floor, focusing on its industry leading solutions for production scale up and downstream process optimization. Avantor will present its Magnetic Mixing Systems portfolio, which ranges from 50 to 1500 liters, and now includes a newly launched tabletop mixer for single-use mixing needs. These scalable Magnetic Mixing Systems are designed to maximize mixing efficiency with low shear rates, ensuring consistent homogeneity and minimizing risk to product quality. Avantor's experienced team of engineers can also help design specialized solutions tailored to customers unique bioprocessing mixing needs.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit

