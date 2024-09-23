Open XR Optics Forum Releases Management Requirements White Paper

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open XR Optics Forum is excited to announce the publication of its Management Requirements White Paper . With 17 authors of 13 forum member companies, this pivotal document provides an in-depth evaluation of the management interface and API requirements essential for advancing the development and adoption of next generation advanced pluggable transceivers, including Open XR optics products and services.

Key Highlights:



Relevance to Next-Generation Pluggable Transceivers : The white paper's findings are crucial for managing all next-generation advanced pluggable transceivers, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability across multi-vendor environments.

Focus on Multivendor Integration : Emphasizing the importance of decoupling host and module functionalities, the white paper lays the groundwork for a multivendor operational environment and seamless automation of Open XR Optics networks.

Alignment with Industry Standards : The document ensures that Open XR management requirements are reflected in API and data model definitions, aligning closely with existing industry standards to facilitate smooth network evolution. Future Steps : Recommendations for further evaluation and standards activities include analyzing potential gaps in the OpenConfig definition and propose extensions to OpenConfig to support XR Optics functionality.

The Open XR Optics Forum continues to drive innovation and standardization to better enable the wide scale deployment of coherent pluggable transceiver technology in a variety of host devices across a variety of network applications. This white paper is a testament to the collaborative efforts and dedication of our member companies and contributors.

For more information and to download the white paper, visit Open XR Optics Forum at

.

About Open XR Optics Forum

Open XR Optics Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Optics Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers.

Media Contact

Engage PR for Open XR Optics Forum

Jeannette Bitz

[email protected]



SOURCE Open XR Optics Forum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED