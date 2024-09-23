(MENAFN) Russia has officially declared its intention not to participate in the upcoming second “peace summit” organized by Ukraine, with Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeling the event a sham designed to impose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s “Victory Plan.” Speaking to reporters in Kiev, Zelensky urged Western nations to bolster their support for Ukraine, aiming for a conclusive end to the conflict by 2024.



Previously, Zelensky had expressed a desire for Russia to be included in future peace discussions, reflecting the support of much of the international community for this approach. However, Zakharova dismissed this notion, stating that the summit would be nothing more than a facade orchestrated by the “Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets.”



She argued that the primary aim of the summit is to promote Zelensky’s proposal as a non-negotiable framework for conflict resolution, ultimately presenting Russia with an ultimatum to capitulate. “We will not participate in such ‘summits,’” Zakharova asserted.



While Russia has shown openness to diplomatic solutions, Zakharova emphasized the need for “genuine proposals” that consider the realities on the ground. She reiterated President Vladimir Putin’s conditions for negotiations, stating that Russia is prepared to engage in talks as soon as Ukraine begins withdrawing its troops from the Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions. Moreover, Russia demands commitments from Ukraine towards neutrality, demilitarization, and “denazification” before any meaningful discussions can commence.



This ongoing rhetoric highlights the entrenched positions of both sides in the conflict, raising questions about the viability of diplomatic efforts amid persistent hostilities. As the international community watches closely, the dynamics surrounding the proposed summit and its implications for peace remain uncertain.

