New rape gets reported on hourly basis in London

(MENAFN) Recent data reveals a troubling trend in London, where a rape is reported every hour, highlighting a significant increase in sexual violence cases across the city. In 2023, nearly 8,800 rape incidents were recorded, averaging about 24 cases daily. Additionally, there were over 11,000 reports of other sexual offenses, bringing the total to almost 20,000—an increase of 14% over the past five years. This alarming statistic translates to a sexual violence incident reported to the police every 26 and a half minutes.



The figures, obtained by the BBC through Freedom of Information requests, have raised concerns among charities focused on protecting women and children from sexual violence. The London-based Rape Crisis center described the statistics as “horrifying” and emphasized the urgent need for systemic change. They estimate that the actual number of sexual violence incidents is likely much higher, noting that only one in six women and one in five men report their rapes. Furthermore, just one in four individuals will report other types of sexual assault.



The police data also indicates that over 4,300 children reported being victims of rape or sexual assault in 2023. Ian Critchley, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, attributed the rising rates of abuse among under-18s to a “toxic” online culture, including exposure to violent pornography. This online environment has reportedly contributed to an increase in sexual assaults committed by minors against other minors.



Officials suggest that the rising numbers may partly stem from increased willingness to report such offenses. The statistics reflect a significant rise in charges for sexual crimes, which have surged from 818 charges in 2018 to over 1,400 in 2023. While the increase in reports may indicate greater awareness and willingness to speak out against sexual violence, the continued rise in incidents raises pressing questions about safety and prevention in London.



As the city grapples with this crisis, the need for comprehensive strategies to address and combat sexual violence has never been more critical.

MENAFN23092024000045015687ID1108703862