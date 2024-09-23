American officials claim Israel-Hezbollah escalation possibly to cause war

(MENAFN) United States officials are expressing grave concerns that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah may escalate significantly in the near future, potentially leading to a full-scale war. This assessment, reported by Politico on Friday, comes in the wake of a series of explosive incidents involving Hezbollah communication devices across Lebanon, which many believe were orchestrated by Israel.



According to reports, Israel has communicated its intention to employ military action aimed at increasing pressure on Hezbollah to reach a resolution that would enable the safe return of Israelis displaced from northern regions. The recent conflict has prompted the evacuation of around 60,000 residents from northern Israel, due to nearly daily attacks launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.



Sources within the Biden administration indicated to Politico that they anticipate further deterioration of the situation in the coming days. The United States expects Hezbollah to retaliate against Israel in response to the ongoing military activities. This retaliation could manifest in various forms, including continued assaults on Israeli positions, the assassination of Hezbollah leaders, and strikes targeting the group’s military capabilities and communication networks.



In a significant escalation, Israel conducted airstrikes on a residential building in Beirut on Friday, resulting in the deaths of two senior Hezbollah commanders. Such actions highlight the rising tensions and the potential for broader conflict as both sides prepare for a possible intensification of hostilities. With the situation rapidly evolving, international observers remain on high alert regarding the implications of this conflict for regional stability.

