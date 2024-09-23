Amman Stock Exchange wraps up its trading session
9/23/2024 7:55:06 AM
(MENAFN) The Amman stock exchange wrapped up its trading session on Sunday with a minor decline of 0.23%, finishing at 2,384 points. This small drop indicates a subtle shift in market sentiment as traders respond to the prevailing economic landscape.
Throughout the day, roughly 3 million shares changed hands, resulting in a total trading volume of approximately 4.1 million dinars across 1,783 transactions. This level of trading activity suggests a sustained interest among investors, although it comes amidst a generally cautious market atmosphere.
A closer look at the closing prices of publicly traded companies shows that 46 companies recorded a drop in their share prices. Meanwhile, 22 companies experienced gains, and the share prices of 27 other companies remained unchanged. This diverse performance highlights the varying responses of different sectors and companies in the marketplace, underscoring the complexities of the current trading conditions.
