Chinese Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities At Alat Free Economic Zone
Date
9/23/2024 7:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A high-level delegation led by Shen Ying, Executive Vice
Chairman of the All-China Federation of industry and Commerce
(ACFIC), visited the Alat Free Economic Zone and met with Valeh
Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Authorised Body of the
Zone, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Alasgarov provided the visitors with
extensive information about the favourable environment created for
investors in the Zone. He highlighted the Zone's strategic
geographical location, unique legislative framework, land plots
equipped with ready-to-use internal and external engineering and
communication systems, and the comprehensive package of financial
and non-financial incentives available to investors.
In response, Shen emphasised the Zone's strategic position and
legislative advantages, as well as its well-developed
infrastructure and supportive policies. She noted that this area is
particularly attractive to investors, especially Chinese investors.
She expressed hope that the Federation's members, many of whom are
involved in high-tech manufacturing, would take advantage of these
benefits and establish their own manufacturing facilities in
Alat.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108703714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.