Archbishop Hails India’S Diversity, Lauds PM’S Concern For All, Including Minorities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay on Monday heaped praise on Prime Narendra Modi for pursuing inclusivity in all spheres of his governance and said that his concern for everyone instils a feeling of confidence even among the minorities.

Speaking to persons after the 'Ek Ped Ma ke Naam' programme in Mumbai, Archbishop Gracias said,“PM Modi is concerned about everyone including minority communities. I am confident that he has the interests of every minority, including the Christian community, in mind in all his plans and progress.”

He also hailed India's diversity and termed it as a key pillar of the country's greatness.

“Our greatness lies in our diversity - people, cultures, languages, and religions. I believe no other country has the richness that we have," he said.

Sharing his views on celebration of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark PM Modi's birthday, Cardinal Gracias said,“Today was a very significant event as a part of the Sewa Pakhwada 2024. We had a programme to encourage our youth and everybody else also to make sure Earth's resources are very wisely used.

“The sapling plantation today was a symbol of our continuous commitment to care for the Earth and nature for future generations. We hope a movement begins from here in the whole country and the world. I am happy that the government of India has taken an initiative for this and I am thankful to the Prime Minister for having encouraged this movement (tree plantations).”

A 'Sewa Pakhwada' was organised by the Christian community of Maharashtra on Monday to celebrate PM Modi's 74th birthday with a 'prayer for peace'.

Notably, Sewa Pakhwada is a 15-day-long event, organised every year from September 17 to October 2, to mark PM Modi's birthday and also to mark the period as part of the party's devotion to poor and marginalised sections.

During this period, various activities from health camps to blood donation drives to cleanliness drives are organised throughout the country.