(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine faces a pivotal moment. Brazilian airline Gol has joined the race to acquire Aerolíneas Argentinas, the state-owned carrier.



This development comes as the seeks to reduce union conflicts and improve the airline's operations.



Chief of Staff Guillermo Francos and Luis Caputo met with Gol's CEO advisor, Alberto Fajerman, at the Casa Rosada.



The meeting aimed to discuss formal plans to address the ongoing disputes at Aerolíneas Argentinas . The government's push to sell the national carrier has gained momentum.



Recent operational issues and delays have accelerated the timeline for this previously lower-priority project. Officials are now exploring alternative paths to privatization.







While a full privatization would require congressional approval, the government is considering interim solutions.



One option involves allowing other airlines to take over Aerolíneas Argentinas' domestic routes, which are currently seen as more attractive to potential buyers.

The Changing Landscape of Aerolíneas Argentinas

The field of interested parties has shifted. Chilean carrier Latam Airlines has stepped back from acquisition talks.



However, Grupo Abra, which owns Colombia's Avianca and Brazil's Gol, has increased its interest in the Argentine airline.



Government officials have already reached out to low-cost carrier Flybondi and plan to contact JetSmart. Other potential suitors include Azul Líneas Aéreas and businessman Germán Efromovich.



The government is actively evaluating all options. This move towards privatization marks a significant change in Argentina's aviation landscape.



It reflects the government's determination to address the airline's financial challenges and improve its performance.



The outcome of these negotiations could reshape air travel in the country. As talks progress, the future of Aerolíneas Argentinas hangs in the balance.



The government's decision will impact not only the airline's employees but also the broader Argentine travel industry. Observers await further developments in this unfolding story of national importance.

