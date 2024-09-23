Mexicana Airline Expands: Government Bids For 20 New Embraer Jets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexicana de Aviación, the revived state-owned airline, prepares to soar to new heights. The Mexican has set its sights on expanding the airline's operations with a bold plan.



This move aims to position Mexicana as a formidable competitor in the nation's bustling market. The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has taken the lead in this ambitious project.



They recently invited several institutions to participate in a crucial bidding process. The chosen contractor will update the cost-benefit analysis for acquiring new assets, including 20 Embraer aircraft.



This strategic expansion is not just about adding planes to the fleet. It's a calculated move to increase Mexicana 's operational capacity and market share.



The winning bidder will also conduct a comprehensive market study to ensure Mexicana can effectively compete with established commercial airlines.







The government's commitment to this project is evident in its swift timeline. They plan to announce the winning bid on September 30, the last day of the current federal administration.

Mexicana's Revival

This urgency underscores the importance of Mexicana's revival to the government's aviation strategy. The chosen contractor will have a monumental task ahead.



They must estimate passenger demand, both domestic and international, for the next two decades. This forecast will shape Mexicana's growth trajectory and inform its competitive strategy in the years to come.



Financial backing for this ambitious plan is substantial. The government has allocated over 20 billion pesos for the project.



A significant portion of this budget has already been utilized, demonstrating the government's dedication to Mexicana's success. Since its relaunch in December, Mexicana has shown promising signs of growth.



The airline's Boeing fleet has seen a steady increase in occupancy rates. From a modest 49.7% in January, it climbed to 61.7% by July.



This upward trend is attributed to Mexicana's new promotional strategies. However, the absence of visible support from the Tourism Ministry raises questions about potential missed opportunities for collaboration.



As Mexicana continues to evolve, it may need to explore more comprehensive marketing approaches to fully capitalize on its potential.

