Sybiha Meets With Kyrgyz FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha had a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Zheenbek Kulubaev to discuss ways of developing bilateral relations between the countries and further dialogue.

Ukrainian top posted this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a substantive meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev. We discussed ways to develop our bilateral relations and dialogue. We also focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation. Ukraine is interested in deepening ties with Central Asian countries," Sybiha wrote.

FMat UN

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on fellow citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia without "good reasons".