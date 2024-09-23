Turkish President: Great Opportunity For Peace Emerged In South Caucasus
9/23/2024 5:18:20 AM
A great opportunity for peace has emerged in the South Caucasus,
Azernews reports, citing Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdoghan, as he stated during his visit to the Turkish House
in the U.S.
He noted that permanent peace and stability in the region could
be achieved together with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Erdoghan also mentioned that Turkiye is expanding its influence
in different regions through its constructive stance in the Balkans
and its diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East.
Recall that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the United
States on Saturday, where he was scheduled to address the 79th
session of the U.N. General Assembly this week. The Turkish leader
received a warm welcome from the Turkish community in the country
as he visited Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York.
