Turkish President: Great Opportunity For Peace Emerged In South Caucasus

9/23/2024 5:18:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova

A great opportunity for peace has emerged in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoghan, as he stated during his visit to the Turkish House in the U.S.

He noted that permanent peace and stability in the region could be achieved together with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Erdoghan also mentioned that Turkiye is expanding its influence in different regions through its constructive stance in the Balkans and its diplomatic initiatives in the Middle East.

Recall that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the United States on Saturday, where he was scheduled to address the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly this week. The Turkish leader received a warm welcome from the Turkish community in the country as he visited Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York.

AzerNews

