Mannai ICT Excels At Conteq Expo Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mannai ICT, a part of Mannai Group Qatar, is proud to announce the successful culmination of its participation in the ConteQ Qatar 2024, held in Doha from September 16 to 18.

The event, hosted by Ashghal Qatar, saw an exceptional turnout, solidifying the Expo as a key for technological innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions.

Mannai ICT's booth was a focal point at the exhibition, drawing high footfall and engaging a wide audience of business leaders, officials, and enthusiasts.

The packed booth, with continuous engagement and live demonstrations, highlighted Mannai ICT's pivotal role in driving progress in the technology sector.

Further solidifying its impact, Mannai ICT was honored to lead its presence alongside its Platinum Partners-Cisco, Forcepoint, FAMS, and Fortinet, who contributed significantly to the partnered collaborations.

Each partner brought forward solutions that exemplify global standards, from robust cybersecurity frameworks to advanced network infrastructure and cutting-edge smart city solutions.

Together, these collaborations demonstrated Mannai ICT's commitment to innovation and its leadership in providing integrated, future-ready solutions that align with Qatar's vision for technological advancement.