Jamavar Doha Unveils Winter Menu With Michelin-Starred Chef Surender Mohan

Doha, Qatar: Jamavar Doha, the renowned pan-Indian dining destination, celebrated for its authentic experiences, welcomes back its Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan of Jamavar London and the newly opened Jamavar Dubai, to unveil its eagerly awaited winter menu on October 4.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, chef Surender Mohan is a distinguished figure in the culinary world. His cooking, deeply influenced by India's royal heritage, seamlessly blends traditional techniques with modern flavours.

Under his leadership, Jamavar London reclaimed its Michelin star in 2022, solidifying its reputation as one of the top Indian restaurants globally. Chef Surender's visit to Doha offers a rare opportunity for food enthusiasts to experience his exceptional culinary skills firsthand.

During his visit, chef Surender will also present guests with the opportunity to enjoy an intricately crafted 3-course Chef's Tasting Menu, available exclusively from October 2 to 4. Inspired by India's signature culinary traditions, the bespoke menu will feature an exquisite blend of new recipes alongside Jamavar's signature classics offering a choice of Bikaneri Paneer Tikka or Murg Malai Kebab for the starter, Kuttinad Sea Bass Curry or Asparagus & Palak Kofta for the main course, and the Assam Tea Chocolate Slice for dessert.

An exclusive dining experience promises to take guests on a gastronomic journey that reflects Chef Mohan's mastery of Indian cuisine, delivering an elevated and unforgettable culinary experience.

Jamavar Doha's new winter dishes highlight Chef Mohan's passion for Indian cuisine through a selection of tantalizing dishes. Diners can begin their feast with a selection of small plates such as the Lobster Idli Sambhar.

Jamavar Doha invites guests to savour the flavours of winter and embark on a culinary adventure. The Winter Menu will be available starting October 4, 2024.