Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market to Hit $8 Billion by 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the playout and channel-in-a-box market generated revenue of USD 2,887.3 million in 2023, and is expected to grow at a rate of 16.0% during the forecast period, reaching USD 8,106.4 million by 2030. The increasing demand for high-quality content is driving this sector’s expansion, with rising interest in e-learning and education also contributing to its growth.



As the demand for superior and video content increases, companies are investing more in enhancing the quality of their graphics and video. This trend is evident across industries such as gaming, e-learning, entertainment, and multimedia. Viewers expect better content, pushing the market to expand further. E-learning and online education are also gaining traction due to this rising demand.



Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ are constantly upgrading their audio and video quality to meet growing consumer expectations. These providers are supported by a variety of solutions that ensure they can meet the rising demand for quality while maintaining excellent service.



Automated playout systems help ensure smooth content delivery, handling distribution and transmission processes seamlessly to meet the increasing demand for video content. These systems and channel-in-a-box solutions broaden the reach of transmission, covering both national and international broadcasting networks and facilitating content delivery worldwide.



The ongoing digital transformation, paired with rising content needs from sectors such as media, entertainment, education, and gaming, is fostering the growth of broadcasting activities.



Key Insights



The multi-channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for entertainment and news worldwide is driving the adoption of multi-channel platforms, which offer diverse content to attract a wide range of audiences.



Partnerships with renowned global broadcasters enhance credibility and expand international reach, boosting industry growth.



Sports broadcasting is anticipated to witness a 16.8% CAGR, the fastest-growing category, fueled by population growth, economic prosperity, and technological advancements.



Cloud-based solutions are expected to grow rapidly due to their reduced need for physical infrastructure and easy access via online servers.



The education and corporate sectors will see the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.6%, as playout automation improves content quality for students, teachers, and employees.



North America led the industry in 2023, driven by the growth of broadcasting companies and digital platform integration.



Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2030, due to increasing demand and technological advancements.



