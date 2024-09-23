First Aspire Academy Parents' Induction Meeting Welcomes 77 New Student-Athletes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy has held its annual First Parents' Induction Meeting as the start of the 2024-25 academic year continues to get underway.

A total of 77 new student-athletes have begun their journey at Aspire Academy after the term officially started on Sunday, September 1.

The First Parents' Induction Meeting offered parents of new students a chance to learn more about how the academy functions and to introduce the various departments that will work together to support their sons in the coming years.

It also enabled the parents of existing student-athletes to hear about the plans for the year ahead. Aspire Academy Director General Ivan Bravo welcomed everyone via video message before a panel of five staff members addressed the parents, teachers, coaches, and student-athletes.

“This academy is now becoming a truly global institution that everybody around the world and in Qatar recognises as one of the best sports academies in the world,” he pointed out.

Bravo added:“That's thanks to the commitment and work of you, the student-athletes, the coaches, the teachers, and everybody at Aspire Academy. Thanks to the families of the student-athletes, who have trusted us with the development and education of the most important thing in their lives: their children.”

He said:“We are growing and still as ambitious as ever and still getting as many talented student-athletes as ever. It's a tremendous joy and a tremendous pride. My best wishes to everybody for the year ahead and I look forward to seeing each and every one of you around our wonderful place called Aspire Academy.”

The Football Department was represented by Football Administration Deputy Director Esmael Abdulghani, Team Coordinator Ahmed Mohammed Allahuri from the Sports Department, Dr Mauricio Monaco of the Aspire Academy Sports Medicine Centre, Daniele Bonanno from the Football Performance while School Principal Jassem Al Jaber was there for the Education and Student Affairs Department.

All of them reiterated the importance of the cooperation and support needed between the Academy and the parents for the student-athletes to flourish and develop to their full potential.

The parents learnt how the school and the sports departments work very closely so that the student-athletes can balance their academic and sporting development at all times, including during training camps.