Death Toll From Coal Mine Explosion In Iran Rises To 51

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that the death toll from the explosion at the Tabas mine in South Khorasan province has risen to 51.

According to Rokna News Agency, Mohammad Ali Akhundi, the head of South Khorasan's Crisis Management, confirmed on Sunday, September 22, that the number of casualties from the Tabas mine explosion has reached 51, with 22 others injured.

This shocking figure was reported yesterday, and according to Iranian media, there is a possibility that the death toll may increase further.

Meanwhile, Iranian media had reported a deadly explosion at a coal mine located in South Khorasan province.

The explosion occurred late on Saturday, September 21, at a coal mine in the Tabas region of South Khorasan, Iran.

Javad Ghenaat, the governor of South Khorasan, stated that the explosion was caused by a“sudden methane gas release” and affected at least two blocks (B and C) of the mine.

The latest details from this tragic incident reveal that at least 51 miners lost their lives, and 22 others were severely injured.

The Tabas mine explosion has left the nation in mourning as the death toll continues to rise. The tragedy highlights the dangers faced by workers in such hazardous environments and raises urgent questions about safety measures in Iran's mining sector.

