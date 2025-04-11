DIU Soldiers Received Two“Rubaka” Attack Drones From Benefactors
According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on Facebook .
“Rubaka” is a tactical-range drone capable of carrying up to 8 kg of payload and reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h. It has already proven to be effective and resistant to enemy electronic warfare.Read also: AFU: Enemy attempts to advance to western bank of Oskil in Kupiansk sector
“This time, the“Rubaka” are special - their hulls feature original paintings by artist and philanthropist Diana Podolianchuk:“Flight to Victory” and”Kyiv Rus. Volodymyr the Great”. They symbolize the struggle, unity and unbreakable will to win the victory of the Ukrainian people,” the DIU noted.
As Ukrinform previously reported, philanthropists and artists handed over another T12 boat to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Photo: DIU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment