DIU Soldiers Received Two“Rubaka” Attack Drones From Benefactors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine received two more“Rubaka” attack drones from philanthropists.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on Facebook .

“Rubaka” is a tactical-range drone capable of carrying up to 8 kg of payload and reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h. It has already proven to be effective and resistant to enemy electronic warfare.

“This time, the“Rubaka” are special - their hulls feature original paintings by artist and philanthropist Diana Podolianchuk:“Flight to Victory” and”Kyiv Rus. Volodymyr the Great”. They symbolize the struggle, unity and unbreakable will to win the victory of the Ukrainian people,” the DIU noted.

Photo: DIU