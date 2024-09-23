Andromede Lands Gr3 Prix Bertrand De Tarragon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The five-year-old, Andromede (Sea The Stars) landed the Gr.3 Prix Bertrand de Tarragon at Chantilly on Saturday.

Owned by H H Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, the homebred mare is trained by Francis-Henri Graffard.

Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Andromede raced wide in midfield in a strong run affair led by Sea The Lady (Sea The Moon).

Once in the final straight, the consistent mare gradually closed into the lead to win by a head.

Bred by Al Shahania Stud, Andromede is out of a Listed winner Honor Bound (Authorized), who is a half-sister to dual Gr.1 winner Treasure Beach (Galileo), half-sister to Listed winner Elidor (Cape Cross) and half-sister to Gr.2 placed Count Octave (Frankel).