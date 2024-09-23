Andromede Lands Gr3 Prix Bertrand De Tarragon
Date
9/23/2024 3:02:38 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha: The five-year-old, Andromede (Sea The Stars) landed the Gr.3 Prix Bertrand de Tarragon at Chantilly on Saturday.
Owned by H H sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, the homebred mare is trained by Francis-Henri Graffard.
Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Andromede raced wide in midfield in a strong run affair led by Sea The Lady (Sea The Moon).
Once in the final straight, the consistent mare gradually closed into the lead to win by a head.
Bred by Al Shahania Stud, Andromede is out of a Listed winner Honor Bound (Authorized), who is a half-sister to dual Gr.1 winner Treasure Beach (Galileo), half-sister to Listed winner Elidor (Cape Cross) and half-sister to Gr.2 placed Count Octave (Frankel).
MENAFN23092024000063011010ID1108702631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.