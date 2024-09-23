Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Iraqi PM
Date
9/23/2024 2:13:06 AM
(KUNA)
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince and Al-Sudani discussed ways of cementing bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end) bs
