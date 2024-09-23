28-Yr-Old Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions In Srinagar's Noorbagh, Probe Begins
9/23/2024 2:12:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions in Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh area of Srinagar, officials said on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Noorbagh, Srinagar.
He said his body was taken to SMHS Hospital for medico-legal formalities, while a murder is suspected in this regard.
Meanwhile, the deceased was identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bahadur Sheikh, a resident of Parimpora, Srinagar.
He said the body is lying at SMHS for further investigation and the police is still ascertaining the facts with the investigation going on.
