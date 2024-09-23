Australia Announces Additional Humanitarian Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Sep 23 (IANS) The Australian has announced additional humanitarian support for Gaza.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy on Monday said that Australia will provide an additional 10 million Australian dollars (US$6.8 million) in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to Xinhua news agency.

They said in a joint statement that the funding will be directed to UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and will provide lifesaving assistance -- including nutrition support and hygiene and dignity kits -- with a focus on women and girls.

"Australia's support will help address the dire humanitarian situation with the delivery of nutrition and essential hygiene and health products," Wong said.

She added that rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian relief must reach civilians, and aid workers "must be protected to enable their lifesaving work."

"We continue to press for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians and the release of hostages," Wong further said.

It takes the total amount of funding committed by Australia to provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza since the October 7 attack to 82.5 million AUD (US$56.2 million).

Conroy described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic and said civilians should not be made to pay the price for the acts of others.