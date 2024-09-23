Storage Of Child Pornographic Material An Offence Under POCSO Act: Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on September 23 said that mere storage of child pornographic material is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The top court also suggested the Parliament to bring a law amending the POCSO Act to replace the term "child pornography" with "Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material".“Pending enactment of the amendment, the Union can bring in an Ordinance to this effect,” SC said.



SC also directed all courts not to use the term "child pornography".