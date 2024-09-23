Akasa Air Chooses CEFA FAS For Advanced Flight Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEFA Aviation partners with Akasa Air to provide advanced Flight Animation Software (FAS), boosting safety and setting a new standard in Indian aviation.

COLMAR, FRANCE, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEFA Aviation, a renowned global aviation technology firm, announced its contract award by Akasa Air , India's fastest-growing airline, to provide advanced CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS ) that will bolster safety measures within its operations.

CEFA Aviation and Akasa Air have joined hands to foster innovation and enhance aviation safety. This partnership represents a shared vision to elevate safety protocols in the Indian aviation industry through the expertise of CEFA Aviation and the commitment of Akasa Air towards safety. Together, they aim to set a new aviation safety and excellence benchmark.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Akasa Air," said Dominique Mineo, CEO and founder of CEFA Aviation. "The integration of our CEFA FAS software into Akasa Air's operations marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing aviation safety globally. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, Akasa Air will further strengthen its safety protocols, ensuring the highest standards of passenger security."

The CEFA FAS software is renowned for its accuracy and qualitative 3D animations derived from flight recorder data, offering unparalleled insights into post-in-flight event analysis. Compatible with various flight data monitoring and analysis tools, the software's user-friendly interface streamlines complex data interpretation, empowering safety experts, investigators, and aircraft manufacturers.

" At Akasa Air, our primary goal is to emerge as the world's leading airline for safety. " Said Capt. Gaurav Pathak, Chief of Flight Safety at Akasa Air. "Safety is of utmost importance at Akasa Air and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety. Partnering with CEFA Aviation aligns with our commitment towards adopting best-in-class solutions to meet global safety standards".

"The Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) program at Akasa Air plays a pivotal role in achieving this aim. Using this technology, traditional email-based de-brief with the crew will be replaced by animated videos generated through CEFA FAS. This transition will enable the crew to engage in more effective self-debriefing sessions".

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately-owned French company, offers cutting-edge flight data animation solutions for enhancing commercial airline flight safety and pilot training, bolstered by 22 years of experience. The company's engineering and aviation experts have designed innovative solutions that simulate intricate and precise flights by utilizing data retrieved from aircraft flight recorders.

Over 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core application, CEFA Flight Animation Software (FAS), for pilot training and safety analysis. Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has pioneered easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success results from a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to clients, and delivering gold-standard support. CEFA Aviation is headquartered in Colmar, France.

About Akasa Air:

Akasa Air is India's most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. Akasa's youthful personality, employee-centric philosophy, tech-led approach, and culture of service make this commitment a reality for all Indians. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 07 2022 to support the growing demand across India and commenced international operations on March 28 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha. This milestone makes it the first Indian airline to fly overseas within a record period of just 19 months. Internationally, Akasa Air operates flights to Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Kuwait. Since its inception, Akasa Air has served over 12 million passengers and connects 27 cities. With a clear focus on sustained, long-term growth, Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, powered by CFM fuel-efficient, LEAP-1B engines. It currently operates 24 737 MAX aircraft which delivers superior efficiency in reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. The aircraft also powers a quieter cabin with 40 per cent less noise fulfilling the airline's promise of being an environmentally progressive company with the youngest and greenest fleet in the Indian skies.

