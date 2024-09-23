Man City Boss Guardiola Unsure On Rodri's Knee Injury Severity

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 23 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has not idea of the severity of the injury sustained by his midfielder Rodri against Arsenal on Sunday

Rodri picked up an apparent knee injury after colliding with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during a Man City corner. He had to be substituted and just a minute after being taken off, Arsenal equalised.

“I don't know yet. I didn't ask the doctors. He is strong. He leaves the pitch and his action is he felt something otherwise he would stay there," Guardiola said when asked about how long Rodri might be out for.

Guardiola went on to call Rodri "the best holding midfielder in the world" and the Spaniard would certainly be a big miss to Man City if he is forced to miss matches.

Sunday's match was Rodri's first start of the season, and only his second appearance, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Since Rodri's debut for City in 2019 they have lost 24 per cent of matches without him. That figure reduces to 11 per cent with him.

He is now unbeaten in an incredible 52 consecutive Premier League matches. The last time he played, and City lost in the Premier League, was a 1-0 defeat to Spurs in February 2023, according to Premiere League stats.

Man City lost three times in the Premier League last season, and Rodri was unavailable for all three of them.