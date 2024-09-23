UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued For Fog, Drop In Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:54 AM

A red alert has been issued in some parts for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, active from 7.14am to 9.15am. In some other areas of the country, a yellow alert has been issued for a chance of fog formation, from 7.08am to 9.15am. See the areas where the alert has been issued:

Foggy conditions can be seen in Abu Dhabi, and police have called on motorists to exercise caution due to the drop in visibility. Residents in the country can also expect mist and fog to form by night and Tuesday morning.

Speed limits have returned to normal on all external roads in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Police said. Earlier, they reduced the speed limits to 80kmph on some roads, including Hazza bin Sultan the First road, and Bida'a Al Mutawa road. Motorists were urged to follow the changing speed limits displayed on boards.

The fog formation is likely over some coastal and internal areas, particularly towards the west. During the day, the weather is expected to be fair with partly cloudy conditions at times, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea. Humidity continues to go up to 90 per cent in the coastal and internal areas, while it can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

A drop in temperatures can be seen as summer officially ended yesterday, and autumn equinox occurred at 4.44pm on September 22. Temperatures will begin to fall below 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day.

Today, temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 42°C in Dubai, and between 27°C and 43°C in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

UAE summer to end soon: Autumn equinox to begin this month, rainfall expected

UAE: Flu cases on the rise as weather changes; residents urged to get vaccinated