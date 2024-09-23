Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) 4Th Quarter &Amp;Amp; Annual Presentation
Date
9/23/2024 12:04:21 AM
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) (NYSE:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) announce the 4th quarter and annual presentation.
FY24 Highlights include:
Achieved the highest normalized flow rates from the Beetaloo Basin to date from the Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) well
Secured funding of US$82 million (precosts) for Tamboran's operated 2024 Beetaloo Basin drilling program via the successful IPO on the NYSE
Entered into a Strategic Agreement with Liberty energy (including US$20 million investment) to import modern US frac fleet into the Beetaloo Basin
Signed a 15.5-year Binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government for proposed SS Pilot Project (Phase 1)
Signed LOIs with six East Coast gas buyers for up to 875 MMcf/d (>50% current East Coast gas demand) (Phase 2)
Signed two MOUs with bp and Shell for 2.2 MTPA of LNG each and awarded Bechtel Pre-FEED activities on proposed NTLNG project at Middle Arm (Phase 3)
To view the 4th Quarter Results and Annual Presentation, please visit:
-p alt="Tamboran Resources Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37752en.png" style="float:left; height:36px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
...
Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
...
