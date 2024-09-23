Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) 4Th Quarter &Amp;Amp; Annual Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Tamboran Resources Corporation (ASX:TBN) (NYSE:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) announce the 4th quarter and annual presentation.

FY24 Highlights include:

Achieved the highest normalized flow rates from the Beetaloo Basin to date from the Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) well

Secured funding of US$82 million (precosts) for Tamboran's operated 2024 Beetaloo Basin program via the successful on the NYSE

Entered into a Strategic Agreement with Liberty (including US$20 million investment) to modern US frac fleet into the Beetaloo Basin

Signed a 15.5-year Binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government for proposed SS Pilot Project (Phase 1)

Signed LOIs with six East Coast gas buyers for up to 875 MMcf/d (>50% current East Coast gas demand) (Phase 2)

Signed two MOUs with bp and Shell for 2.2 MTPA of LNG each and awarded Bechtel Pre-FEED activities on proposed NTLNG project at Middle Arm (Phase 3)

