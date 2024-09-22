Army Chief Reiterates JAF Commitment To Modernising Defence Capabilities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday reiterated the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army's (JAF) commitment to enhancing defence and security capabilities.

During a visit to the 9th Royal Border Guard Battalion, Huneiti stressed the importance of leveraging all available resources, modernising equipment and weapons, and providing continuous and effective training to ensure the efficiency and skill of JAF members in maintaining Jordan's security and stability, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Huneiti listened to briefings on operational, training, and logistical matters, as well as the role of the Border Guard Brigade/2 in border protection.

He also visited the 8th Royal Border Guard Battalion in the Southern Military Zone, where he was welcomed by the zone commander, who updated Huneiti on the tasks and duties assigned to the battalion to achieve the“highest” levels of efficiency and readiness.

The army chief also highlighted the importance of utilising military and technological capabilities to address current threats and enhance JAF's mission.

He also conveyed His Majesty King Abudllah's greetings and praised the JAF's efforts and high morale, stressing the need for maximum efforts to protect the Kingdom and its resources and to stand united against any threats to its security and stability.