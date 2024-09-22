Reshaping Future Lifestyles: Markor Unveils AI Strategy At The Apsara Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, the 2024 China

Apsara Conference, a major annual event for the Chinese cloud computing industry, commenced in Hangzhou. Over three days, representatives, professionals, and numerous AI enthusiasts gathered to witness the event's grandeur.

This year's summit,

themed "AI on Cloud: Recharging. Innovating . Transforming," spotlighted the evolution of cloud computing across various sectors in the AI era, presenting the world's largest showcase of generative AI applications. Industry giants including NVIDIA, Intel, Alibaba Cloud, and Tesla were in attendance. Markor distinguished itself as the sole home furnishing company represented at the summit, presenting its cutting-edge "AI Smart Home" system, which introduced a new era of AI-driven home consumption experiences, attracting significant attention.

Live at the Scene: Markor's AI Smart Home Takes a Giant Leap Forward

From its transition to new retail in recent years to its embrace of AI, the home furnishing industry's exploration and implementation of AI have drawn immense attention. It has been recognized as a long-term strategy that will influence the future of urban living and people's quality of life.

In 2023, dubbed the first year of AI in China, Markor led the industry by launching its AI-powered home application, "AI Smart Home." This program integrates cutting-edge AI model technology with a curated selection of best-selling products, offering features such as a home knowledge encyclopedia, lifestyle analysis and recommendations, design style suggestions, furniture recommendations, and one-click product replacements, providing users with 24/7 intelligent home design and easy home setup solutions.

The AI Smart Home system revolutionizes traditional home setup processes, enabling users to enjoy services conveniently via mobile devices. At the summit, Markor provided live demonstrations of the AI Smart Home system, with an interactive area for hands-on experiences. The system's ease of use, wide range of style options, instant results, one-click sharing, and seamless purchasing capabilities ushered in a new era, allowing attendees to transition from imagining AI-powered home setups to instantly experiencing full-room services. The audience was left impressed and full of praise.

As the world's first AI multimodal model for professional interior design, and the only AI application to incorporate a large language model in home furnishing retail, the AI Smart Home offers flexible and dynamic solutions that go beyond pre-existing layout-generated designs. It represents a groundbreaking leap in the home industry, emerging as a leading tool that reshapes service ecosystems.

Open, Shared, and Collaborative AI Business Achievements Define AI's Sustainable Future

As a traditional home furnishing retailer closely tied to people's daily lives, the success of AI Smart Home is no coincidence. Markor's global strategy and presence ensure that the brand remains open and internationally competitive. Whether through prestigious awards or its global manufacturing footprint, each leap in innovation is supported by its competitive edge.

Since the beta launch of AI Smart Home by Markor Furnishings, a home furnishing brand under Markor, it has recorded over 50,000 page visits in a short time, with tens of thousands of users generating sales orders worth tens of millions of yuan. This achievement has boosted confidence in the traditional industry's digital transformation.

A representative of Markor at the summit stated, "AI represents openness, and Markor has always embraced the times through an open ecosystem to meet users' needs. With over 20 years of accumulated lifestyle experience, we aim to extend the reach of quality living experiences through AI interaction and expansion. The true sustainable future of AI lies in achieving shared success among users, brands, and technology platforms."

It is evident that Markor is not simply focused on app development; it is committed to a long-term strategy that builds AI-driven lifestyles and reshapes business models. By creating personalized shopping experiences and innovating marketing models that cater to new consumer demands, Markor's AI-based tools like "AI Xiaomei" and "AI Smart Home" serve as personalized recommendation and virtual design solutions. The company is poised to further enhance its services by leveraging AI to accurately predict market trends, optimize advertising effectiveness, and upgrade customer solutions, thus driving marketing conversion opportunities. Through disruptive shopping experiences and business models, Markor aims to become the world's first AI-driven home furnishing brand with a fully digital and intelligent shopping experience.

Pioneering Future Living with AI: Unlocking New Opportunities

Markor is committed to leveraging technological convenience, unlocking potential, and sharing technological benefits. As a trailblazer in quality living, its development path consistently follows a "science + art" approach, which has proven to be a long-term strategy in line with current market trends. In 2024, Markor was honored with the title of "Outstanding Home Furnishing Brand Enterprise of 2024." Its sub-brand, Markor Furnishings, reached a new brand value of over 32.2 billion yuan, securing a spot in the "Top 100 New Quality Home Brands of 2024" and winning the "Home Service Excellence Award" for the 13th consecutive year.

Backed by its national-level Industrial Design Center, robust R&D systems, and global operational capabilities, Markor continues to invigorate the ecosystem through digitalization, intelligence, and supply chain integration. With AI Smart Home as the bridge, Markor is reigniting public interest and confidence in AI's potential and advancing the commercialization of AI technologies like natural language processing. It is building a continually open-source platform for both DTC end-users and B2B interior designers.

In July 2024, Markor hosted the "Art + AI + Life" forum in Beijing and launched a national AI painting and design competition, further embedding AI practices in the industry. In September, it signed a strategic partnership with the AI technology leader Shengshu Technology to break new ground in product design, manufacturing, marketing content innovation, and service experience. This collaboration will fuel the company's efforts toward smart, personalized home furnishing upgrades, setting new benchmarks in the industry. These initiatives underscore Markor's determination to use AI to enhance its future competitiveness.

Democratizing design empowers everyone to shape their dreams and take control of their future. Markor's ongoing AI strategy not only provides opportunities for those pursuing a better life but also highlights new possibilities in the ever-evolving home living landscape.

