Criminal Case Initiated Regarding Death Of Azerbaijani Soldier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Gubadli military prosecutor's office opened a criminal case under Article 120.1 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the death of Azerbaijani soldier Musa Bayramov.

Recall that the Gubadli military prosecutor's office received information about the death of soldier Bayramov Musa yesterday, a soldier of the number N military unit of the of Defense, as a result of a fire from a firearm.

Following the fact, the employees of the Gubadli military prosecutor's Office and the Criminalistics and Information Technologies Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the scene and the body, took the items important for the case as material evidence, and performed other actions.

Furthermore, witnesses were interrogated, various expertises were appointed, directed to execution, and immediate necessary investigative actions were carried out.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation, including a legal evaluation of each act and fact.