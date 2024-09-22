Criminal Case Initiated Regarding Death Of Azerbaijani Soldier
Date
9/22/2024 7:16:55 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Gubadli military prosecutor's office opened a criminal case
under Article 120.1 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding the death of Azerbaijani
soldier Musa Bayramov.
Recall that the Gubadli military prosecutor's office received
information about the death of soldier Bayramov Musa yesterday, a
soldier of the number N military unit of the Ministry of Defense,
as a result of a fire from a firearm.
Following the fact, the employees of the Gubadli military
prosecutor's Office and the Criminalistics and Information
Technologies Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the
Republic of Azerbaijan inspected the scene and the body, took the
items important for the case as material evidence, and performed
other actions.
Furthermore, witnesses were interrogated, various expertises
were appointed, directed to execution, and immediate necessary
investigative actions were carried out.
Currently, the investigation is ongoing, and all measures will
be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation,
including a legal evaluation of each act and fact.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108701862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.