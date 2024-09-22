Explosion In Tabas Coal Mine Claims 30 Lives, Injures 17
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The death toll has risen to 30 following an explosion in a coal
mine in the Tabas district of South Khorasan province, northeast
Iran, Azernews reports.
Mohammad Ali Akhundi, Director General of Emergency Management
for South Khorasan, reported that 17 people were injured in last
night's explosion.
Akhundi stated that the methane gas explosion occurred in block
"B" of the mine. Due to a connection with block "C," located about
2 km away, the gas spread to both blocks.
The provincial official noted that the mine operates at a depth
of 250 meters and is 700 meters long, employing 69 workers in the
two blocks.
