Citi Head Of Wealth Andy Sieg Returns To Hong Kong Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 - Citi Hong Kong recently welcomed Head of Wealth Andy Sieg back in the city for the third time since last September, underlining Citi's commitment to investing further to support client-led growth in Hong Kong and across the region. During his visit, Andy attended our first Citi Wealth Strategy Luncheon and connected with clients at the Citi Private Fund Symposium. He also spent time with colleagues while touring Citi's first Global Wealth Center at K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside – all of which demonstrate the strategic importance of Hong Kong as a Citi global wealth hub and one of the fastest growing wealth markets in the world.



Andy welcomed guests at the Citi Private Bank Fund Symposium attended by over 200 clients and fund partners. On another occasion, the Citi Wealth Strategy Luncheon, which was hosted for the first time in Hong Kong, brought together the chief executives and senior leaders of Citi's strategic asset management partners in Asia and Hong Kong where Andy shared the strategic priorities of Citi Wealth. During the luncheon, Andy highlighted the significance of Asia's Wealth business and Hong Kong as a key growth hub with tremendous growth opportunities. Andy also stressed the importance of further deepening Citi's strategic collaboration with its key asset management partners, while looking forward to accelerating business growth with our key partners hand-in-hand by delivering tailored wealth solutions that serve client needs and support clients' wealth creation.



During his visit, Andy also delivered an opening address at a panel discussion co-hosted by Citi and the FinTech Association of Hong Kong – Citi x FTAHK: Unlocking the Future of Digital Wealth: Elevating the Digital Experience with Open Banking – sharing insights on the future of digital wealth and the value of open banking and emerging technologies. Empowered by a well-integrated "high-tech and high-touch" approach that is driven by evolving technologies and client preferences, Citi is in a solid position to capture clients' growing appetite for personalized wealth solutions that are in line with their unique financial needs and risk profile.



With Hong Kong at the forefront and center of Citi's global wealth strategy, Andy's visit has further reinforced Citi's focus on tapping further growth from an expanding population of affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients in Hong Kong and the broader Greater China region.



(Photo 1 Caption) Citi Head of Wealth Andy Sieg met with the chief executives and senior leaders of Citi's key asset management partners in Asia and Hong Kong at Citi Hong Kong's inaugural Citi Wealth Strategy Luncheon, where he shared Citi Wealth's strategic priorities and highlighted the importance of strategic collaboration with our key partners.



(Photo 2 Caption) Citi Head of Wealth Andy Sieg spoke at the Citi Private Bank Fund Symposium on his recent, and third, visit to Hong Kong.



(Photo 3 Caption) Citi Head of Wealth Andy Sieg made an opening address at Citi x FTAHK: Unlocking the Future of Digital Wealth: Elevating the Digital Experience with Open Banking, sharing insights on the future of digital wealth and the value of open banking and emerging technologies.



Click HERE to download the high-resolution press photos.







Hashtag: #Citibank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Citi Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.



Additional information may be found at | X: | LinkedIn: | YouTube: | Facebook:



MENAFN22092024003551001712ID1108701545