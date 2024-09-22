Kuwait FM Partakes In Digital Cooperation Function On UNGA's Sideline

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part late Saturday in the High-level Thematic Debate on Digital Cooperation and Connectivity held on the sideline of the 79th UNGA in New York.

The participation came upon an invitation by Secretary General, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya and Governor of Digital Authority in Saudi Arabia Ahmad Al-Suwaiyan.

A statement said that the function focused on issues pertaining to digital transformation, as well as partnership amongst member states of the DCO.

The event also exchanged expertize in the field of digital economy and the use of technology in building a future of sustainable development. (end)

