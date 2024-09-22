Energy Minister Highlights Mujib Dam's Role In Boosting Renewable Energy Storage

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday highlighted the importance of new energy storage and its role in integrating more energy, which aligns with the global goal of keeping the earth's temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius, especially amid the rapid climate changes.

In his opening speech at the workshop“Feasibility Study of Mujib Dam for Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage,” organised in cooperation with the World and the of Planning and supported by the Norwegian Embassy in Jordan, Kharabsheh expressed hope for the successful implementation of the Mujib Dam project.

Kharabsheh noted that thorough planning will enable increased local energy contributions and a higher share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix, positioning Jordan as a leader in this field, according to a Ministry of Energy statement.

The minister added that the sector's strategy for 2020-2030 aims to achieve a 30 per cent share of renewable energy in electricity generation, increasing to 50 per cent by 2050.

World Bank Resident Representative in Jordan Holly Benner highlighted Jordan's promising opportunities in renewable energy, noting that the Wadi Mujib Dam project, which uses pumped storage technology, will transform the energy sector and enhance the Kingdom's energy security.

Benner added that studies on the Mujib Dam project indicate that the project will double renewable energy capacity by 2035 compared with current levels, providing storage solutions that align with the Kingdom's vision for energy security.

Mohammed Qamh, senior energy specialist at the World Bank Group, said that the World Bank is working with the Jordanian government to implement this project, helping Jordan achieve its vision of generating 50 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

The National Electric Power Company presented the study on the project, covering emerging issues and opportunities in water storage, international experience, technical and financial assessments, and the environmental and social requirements for water storage projects.