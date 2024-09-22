New Satellite Images Emerge Of Russian Ammo Depots Hit By Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) New high-resolution satellite images showing the consequences of Ukraine's on several depots where Russia stored ammunition for the war have been made public.

The images were originally posted by Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

The photos of ammunition depot near Tikhoretsk in Krasnodar Territory, taken September 20 and 21 - before and after the strikes, show smoke over the site.

According to local authorities, on Sunday, September 22, the response team was working at the scene while local residents claimed they had found projectile fragments 10 kilometers from town. Anatoliy Prilepin, head of the Tykhoretsk district, announced the ban on all agricultural work "until a full survey of territories is completed."

Ukrainian forces hit ammo depots in Russia's Krasnodar, Tver region – General Staff

Other images show the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile Artillery Directorate in the village of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region.

In the northern part of the arsenal, more than half of the ammo storage facilities are apparently obliterated while the southern part remains almost intact.

Earlier, not far from that location, Ukrainian drones attacked the 107th arsenal in Toropka.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's drones on the night of September 21 hit Russian military arsenals in Krasnodar Territory and Tver region.

According to the General Staff, at the time of the attack, a train had arrived at the site with the load of at least 2,000 tons of ammunition, including that delivered from North Korea.