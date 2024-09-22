US State Department calls on Americans in Lebanon to leave as tensions intensify

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the US State Department issued a travel advisory strongly urging Americans in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flight options remain available. The advisory highlights the unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has been exacerbated by recent explosions across various regions of Lebanon, including Beirut.



The statement emphasizes that while commercial flights are currently operational, they are running at reduced capacity. It warns that if the security situation worsens, these flight options may soon become unavailable, making it imperative for US citizens to consider departing as soon as possible. The advisory is particularly focused on Americans located in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and in refugee settlements, advising them to leave those areas immediately.



The backdrop to this advisory is the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which have intensified in recent weeks. This escalation has been fueled by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has led to significant casualties, predominantly among women and children. The situation remains volatile, creating a sense of urgency for those still in Lebanon.



The advisory serves as a critical warning for US citizens, underlining the risks associated with remaining in a region that is experiencing heightened conflict. The State Department’s guidance reflects a broader concern for the safety of Americans abroad amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the area.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108701206