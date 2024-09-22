STM Turkish defense company to showcase advanced technologies in 3 nations

(MENAFN) STM, a prominent Turkish defense company, is set to showcase its advanced naval platforms and tactical mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems in Azerbaijan and the Philippines following its participation in South Africa. The company is currently exhibiting at the Africa Aerospace and Defense 2024 fair in Pretoria, South Africa, which runs from September 18 to 22. During this event, STM is receiving high-level delegations, including a visit from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at its booth.



At the South African exhibition, STM is presenting Türkiye's first national frigate, the MILGEM Ada-class corvette, alongside the STM-MPAC multi-purpose attack craft and the STM500 small-sized submarine. Among its mini-UAV systems, the company is highlighting Türkiye’s first national attack UAV, the combat-ready KARGU, which is a rotary wing loitering munition system known for its effectiveness in various operational environments.



Looking ahead, STM will participate in the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2024) at the Baku Expo Center from September 24 to 26. At this exhibition, STM plans to display mock-ups of several key assets, including the Ada-Class MILGEM, the STM-MPAC, the Pakistan Navy fleet tanker (PNFT), the STM500 submarine, the KARGU UAV, the mini-UAV BOYGA with a mortar payload, and the TOGAN national surveillance and reconnaissance UAV.



Additionally, STM will be present at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition (ADAS-2024) in the Philippines from September 25 to 27. This participation underscores STM's commitment to expanding its international footprint and demonstrating its innovative defense technologies to a broader audience.

