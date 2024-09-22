(MENAFN) The European Union is grappling with a significant existential crisis, highlighted by a stark new report that outlines severe economic challenges within the bloc. Curiously, the report, commissioned by the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen and authored by former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, seems to lack accountability for the current turmoil, leaving many to question the absence of self-reflection in Brussels.



Draghi’s extensive 400-page document examines the European Union's economic competitiveness and underscores the urgency of adapting to global competition, particularly with China and the United States. During a press briefing, he emphasized the alarming nature of the situation, stating, “For the first time since the Cold War, we must genuinely fear for our self-preservation.” However, readers are left searching for a clear identification of the factors contributing to this economic distress.



Critics suggest that the European Union's predicament may stem from its alignment with United States interests, particularly in the context of foreign policy and regime change initiatives, which may have diverted resources and attention away from pressing internal economic issues. As the European Union attempts to navigate its own path while facing economic challenges, the implications of previous decisions are becoming increasingly evident.



The report calls for urgent reforms and a strategic reevaluation of the European Union's economic framework, yet it raises questions about the leadership's willingness to confront the consequences of past actions. As the bloc seeks to redefine its role on the global stage, the need for accountability and self-examination becomes paramount in addressing the root causes of its economic troubles.



In this moment of crisis, the European Union must not only assess external challenges but also reflect on its internal policies and decisions that have contributed to its current situation. Without this critical self-assessment, the European Union risks further exacerbating its economic woes while falling behind in the global race for competitiveness.

